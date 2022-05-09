Russia’s ambassador to Poland was surrounded by activists protesting the Ukraine war who dumped red paint on him during a visit to Warsaw on Monday.

Sergei Andreev was attending an event commemorating Victory Day at the Soviet Soldiers Cemetery, which marks the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany during World War II.

Soon after he arrived, a crowd of protestors pounced on his location and dumped paint on him from behind. A large amount of paint thrown by one protestor his the ambassador squarely in the face.

Photos and video showed red paint running down Andreev’s forehead onto his face. His white shirt was also stained red.

The protestors, carrying Ukrainian flags and yelling “fascist” and “murderer” at Andreev, prevented him and others from placing flowers at the cemetery, the New York Post reported.

Some of the protestors wore white sheets covered with red paint as a symbol of the blood of Ukrainians killed or injured by Russia’s invasion of the country.

Andreev and his staff were escorted from the cemetery by police. He alter told Russian news agency RIA Novosti that he was not injured in the incident.