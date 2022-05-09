Following revelations of fortification surrounding Prime Minister Bennett's Ra'anana home, newly-imposed curfew and other restrictions, which neighbors claim severely harm their everyday lives, and were reportedly imposed without the necessary legal permits, Israel National News spoke to atty. Hur Uriel Nezri, leading the legal battle against the prime minister.

Nezri says the neighbors demand a say in lieu of the "criminal acts allegedly committed as a result of the building's construction."

"We fell victim to the Shin Bet, law enforcement authorities, Prime Minister's Office, and the Prime Minister himself, who claimed to be putting up a new home that turned out to be a fraudulent venture in clear violation of the law," points out Nezri.

According to the lawyer, "Bennett's neighbors were asked to partake in the costs of a building that was supposed to be a state building but ended up a private residence."

"We have asked all the relevant parties, some of whom are personally involved in the matter, to open a criminal investigation. The whole matter shouldn't have been allowed to go through in the first place," he says, noting that the State itself admitted that the huge building was put up "without the legal permits as required by law."

"How is it that the everyday citizen gets one set of laws while the prime minister, who's supposed to set an example for the rest of the country, is held to a different standard? If he acts like a criminal, what should the ordinary individual be expected to do?" asks Nezri.

Bennett's neighbors are also asking the court to mend parts of the building that can still be repaired. "It is not enough that he [receive due punishment as prescribed by the law]. We demand a reliable solution that doesn't come out of our pockets. Taking down the property will cost an estimated NIS 10 million and should be covered by Bennett himself. We've had prime ministers who have paid dearly for their decisions in the past - even in the case of bad judgement calls and not criminal offenses."

"Beyond that, personal liability must be imposed on the prime minister and mayor of Ra'anana if it is proven that he did not step in to prevent the illegal construction," says Nezri. "All those involved must be held accountable in accordance with the rules of law and the situation must be returned to its prior state."

"The prime minister imprisoned the plaintiffs in a cage surrounding his house. Their freedom has been taken away, they no longer have their privacy, they're forced to undergo a security check on the way home, guests cannot arrive without a security clearance check, and all this is done illegally." continues Nezri.

Nezri says the neighbors are also planning to file a tort claim on April 15 for serious harm suffered over the past months. They say the entire country has suffered as a result of Bennett's wrongdoings and that "money can't buy our children's lost childhoods."

"Compensation for these crimes must come from [Bennett himself] - and not only on the financial level...," they stress.

Nezri says that if the lawsuit fails, "the entire State has failed as well." "If we do not succeed, you might as well give up on the country as a whole because it means that the everyday citizen gets one set of laws while the prime minister has extra privilege due to his standing." "Would the prime minister be allowed to steal from the grocery store?" he asks. "No one would imagine letting that slip. The court must now decide if things will be done according to the law."

"All we're asking for is equal treatment, and if this fails, it will be a fatal blow to the Israeli legal system."

Nezri also points out the difference between activists protesting against Bennett and ones who took to the streets when Netanyahu was in office.

"Anti-Netanyahu protesters were allowed to do as they pleased while those protesting Bennett were prevented from doing so because the Supreme Court ruled that the private status of his property did not provide for their right to demonstrate. This helped the neighbors, but not when it came to having a fortress [above their heads]."

Nezri says the difference with which demonstrators were handled under the two administrations poses serious questions for the legal system. "While the police supported demonstrations against Netanyahu, they took every possible step to prevent those against Bennett. People need to take a step back and realize that while there are excellent police on an everyday level, the ones heading the institution on the legal stage are the problem. They're turning it into a political body."