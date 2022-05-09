President Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki, famous for being snooty and snarky towards the American press and the American people, is moving on to MSNBC.

Over there, she won’t even need to pretend at being informatively neutral. She’ll be able to go all-out Leftist and Progressive, even Woke.

Like Biden himself.

She is also recognized for being mean, vindictive, and divisive. Like Biden himself. That’s who American Jews voted for at a clip of some 80 percent.





Can’t kick the habit…hazardous as it is to the health of the Jewish people.

Zombie-like they go to the polls, as if in a trance.

They’ll say it’s tradition. They’ll say it’s who their parents and grandparents voted for, so it’s good enough for them.

Really? Would they have voted for AOC, and Ilhan Omar and the rest of the Squad? Those are the young and foolish shrews who now run the Democrat Party through disdain for the America we once knew, the America of Judeo/Christian values, and who top it off through their hostility against Jews everywhere, but specifically Israel, only because it is a Jewish State.

Isn’t that enough?

No, there’s more, and her name is Karine Jean-Pierre, now set to take the podium on the big stage as Biden’s press secretary.

A Progressive bonanza all in one, she is listed as an openly gay African-American, the first with those “credentials” to get the job, to which we can only say whoopee.

If only she weren’t so openly hateful toward Israel.

This is one ticked off woman, as are most Democrats…and to make sure the rest of America heeds THEIR dogma, through Biden they’ve formed a federal Disinformation Department.

In other words, we are to be monitored Big Brother style by disinformation czarina Nina Jankowicz, a flaming Liberal. The new Ruling Class.

Back to Jean-Pierre…

On AIPAC, for example, she terms the pro-Israel organization as “severely racist” because its policies are not progressive enough.

Why so? Because “it has become known for trafficking in anti-Muslim and anti-Arab rhetoric” …etc.…

It has “become known?”

That, even the phrasing, sounds awfully close to McCarthyism, when Senator Joe went after people for alleged communism, often without evidence, and were thus blacklisted.

Backlisting? Those were the days. These days it’s the cancel culture, same thing, by which they choose to ruin you through accusations, often unfounded, of racism.

The Red Scare was the hysteria of that time, and this time it’s the Racism Scare…by which they target anyone who thinks outside their big con.

Israel is thus stereotyped.

“Severely racist,” says Biden’s incoming press secretary.

So, according to Jean-Pierre, it has BECOME KNOWN that Jews have no rights to their own historic/biblical country because it inconveniences Arabs and Muslims.

Has it become known to her that Israel is an open democracy with full rights to Jews and Arabs?

Or is she blinded by an ancient grudge that fits right in with today’s Progressive malarkey?

Is it known that since the 1929 Hebron Massacre, the Arabs have been on a killing spree against Jews without let-up until this very day?

Incidentally, an openly gay person, such as Jean-Pierre herself, can feel entirely safe in Jerusalem, but she’d be in danger in Palestinian Arab-controlled Hebron.

Is this known?

For narration like this there should be more adjectives. These should be there between the lines. Hidden fury.

Because I write this as there has been another stabbing in Jerusalem. On it goes. Some 20 Israelis have been murdered over the past few months. Because they were Jews.

Tell us Secretary Jean-Pierre, who’s the racist, and tell us, Jewish voters, when will you ever see the writing on the wall?

It is being written in the blood of your brothers and sisters.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com