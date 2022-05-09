The Knesset plenum rejected Monday afternoon the two no-confidence motions submitted by the Likud, Shas and United Torah Judaism factions.

MKs Achichai Chili and Idit Silman, as well as MKs from the Ra'am party, were absent from the vote.

MKs Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh from the Joint Arab List voted with the coalition against the no-confidence motions.

After the vote, MK Dudi Amsalem shouted at Tibi, "Why did you vote against, why?" Tibi responded: "Because it's Bibi."

MK Miki Zohar from the Likud responded: "The joint list supports this government, it is a shame and a disgrace to all those who take part in it."

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tweeted after the no-confidence motion defeated: "After all the spins and tales, we began [the summer session] with a victory."

The Religious ZionisM Party attacked the Bennett government's reliance on the Joint List to defeat the no-confidence motions. "Another red line was erased and another 'commitment' evaporated in a short time when Yamina members relied on terrorist supporters from the Joint List who supported the government in the no-confidence motion. As of tonight, the political existence of Shaked, Orbach, Sa'ar and Elkin will be in the hands of the safety net of Odeh and Tibi. They've lost all shame," said Bezalel Smotrich's party.