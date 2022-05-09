Israel returned the remains of two Israeli-Arab terrorists responsible for a deadly attack in Hadera earlier this year.

The bodies of the two terrorists were transferred to their relatives in the Israeli-Arab city of Umm al-Fahm before dawn Monday.

The transfer was made on condition that the funerals be limited to no more than participants each, and that no pro-terrorism displays be made.

Two Israeli Border Police officers, Yezan Falah and Shirel Abukarat, were killed during the March 27th shooting attack, which left six others wounded.

Otzma Yehudit party chief MK Itamar Ben-Gvir condemned the return of the terrorists’ bodies Monday, saying: “You don’t return terrorists’ bodies. At the pace this bloody government is going, Bennett is liable to send a government representative to take part in the funeral.”