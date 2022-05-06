Younger communities in Israel are outraged at the Supreme Council for Urban Planning at the relatively small number of housing units being introduced at the council's next meeting.

A political source said the decision was coordinated with the U.S. administration including housing unit numbers and locations, and there has been extensive communication on the issue between the Secretary of Defense's office and U.S. representatives working on behalf of the U.S. Embassy in Israel.

Sources in the affected communities who spoke with Arutz Sheva said that Israel's acceding to American demands had brought the number of planned units down from 5800.

"We are shocked by the great cuts they made in the plans that were submitted and were ready. To hear the day after an attack so severe that instead of building more, cutting plans in the settlement, it is a terrible and horrible thing," the officials said.

Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayeni attacked the government, saying: "Nearly 2,000 units approved by all professionals and ready for approval were cut this morning by the Israeli government. At a time when the victims of the terrorist attack in Elad are being laid to rest, the prime minister, foreign minister, and defense minister are rewarding terrorism and canceling construction plans in localities such as Tel Zion, Kfar Tapuach, Mevo Dotan, Kiryat Arba, and Mevo'ot Jericho. The government needs to change before it's too late."

Coalition MKs and ministers have welcomed the convening of the council, stating that "Construction is more important now than ever" and "New construction is the oxygen of our communities."