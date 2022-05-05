An incident in which a giant swastika poster was hung by a student in the bathroom of an Illinois high school was described as “horrifying” by a Jewish advocacy group.

The Nazi symbol was discovered at Grayslake North High School in Grayslake, Illinois on Tuesday afternoon, the Lake & McHenry County Scanner reported.

“Horrifying,” StopAntisemitism tweeted, tagging the school’s principal James Roscoe. “This should never be tolerated in 2022 America. We Hope a full investigation into the atrocious incident will take place.”

Roscoe said in an email sent to students and families in the school district that a photo of the poster in the bathroom was posted and reposted to social media. He went on to say that the post “directly contradicts the values of Grayslake North.”

An investigation by the school concluded that the swastika poster came from a student’s history project. The student’s project was used to “fashion a highly offensive public display in a bathroom” which Roscoe said was removed 10 minutes after a student reported it to school officials.

“Please know that we are taking this very seriously and are addressing all involved,” Roscoe said.