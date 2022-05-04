Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a statement Tuesday evening, marking Israeli Memorial Day.

DeSantis vowed to stated "shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel", and recognized "those who have lost their lives in defense of the beacon of democracy and liberty in the Middle East, our ally, the State of Israel."

"Every casualty on the battlefield or loss of life in an act of terror is a tragedy. Your presence here to remember those who have passed and honor their legacies reminds us that the flourishing of the Jewish state today is rooted in the sacrifices of those who have laid down their lives over the past three quarters of a century."

DeSantis also touted his pro-Israel credentials, citing his record as a member of Congress, and his efforts against the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement while serving as governor of Florida.

"I have been a staunch supporter of Israel throughout my time in elected office. As a Congressman, I worked to ensure Israel maintained its qualitative military edge and received the military assistance Israel needs to defend itself."

"I pushed for the US embassy to be moved to Jerusalem...and I encouraged the US to recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights."

"My administration has also combatted the antisemitic BDS movement by placing companies that target Israel on Florida's List of Scrutinized Companies that Boycott Israel, including Airbnb, and Ben & Jerry's."

DeSantis concluded his statement recalling the aid Florida rescue teams received from Israel, after an apartment building collapsed outside of Miami.

"Last year, we witnessed the heroism and skill of the Israel Defense Forces just miles from where you are gathered when we welcomed the IDF's Search and Rescue Brigade to assist at the tragic Champlain Towers collapse site."