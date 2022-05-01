Bupkis — meaning nothing, absolutely zilch — is one of those few Yiddish words that have become part of the American lexicon. It’s also the name of Pete Davidson’s new show.

The series, which will air on NBC’s Peacock streaming service, Deadline reported on Wednesday, is a “Curb Your Enthusiasm”-style R-rated comedy that “will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements,” and reflect Davidson’s self-deprecating sense of humor.

The title certainly makes it seem like Davidson, who found out his father was Jewish later in life, will be mining some Jewish humor for his work — or at least aping the famous “Seinfeld” tagline: “The show about nothing.”

The “Saturday Night Live” star and current Kim Kardashian squeeze has already made a feature-length comedy film based on his life, “The King of Staten Island,” with Jewish director Judd Apatow. Davidson’s character in that film, like in real life, lost his firefighter father in the Sept. 11 attacks.

The Peacock announcement comes shortly after Hasidic rapper Nissim Black announced he would be developing a new scripted TV comedy based on his life.

Davidson’s other upcoming projects including providing the voice of Marmaduke in a new animated film about the large dog, and co-starring in this summer’s dark murder-mystery comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” with “Shiva Baby” star Rachel Sennott.