According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, the population of the State of Israel stands at around 9,506,000 million on the eve of the country's 74th Independence Day.

Current numbers indicate that if the population continues to grow at the present rate, more than 10 million Israelis will celebrate the Jewish State's 77th Independence three years from now.

Statistics show that Jews make up 7,021,000 or 73.9% of the total population, 21.1% or 2,007,000 are Arabs, while 478,000 are are labled as "others" (5.02%), a category that includes non-Arab Christians, members of other religions, and citizens that don't identify with a specific faith.