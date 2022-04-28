Dozens of global officials tasked with combating antisemitism met in Israel this week to continue brainstorming on how to end the world’s oldest hatred.

The SECCA (Special Envoys and Coordinators Combating Antisemitism) forum, hosted by the World Jewish Congress in cooperation with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European Commission, was timed to coincide with Yom HaShoah, known in English as Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The officials came from diverse nations on six continents, as well as from key international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, UNESCO, Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and Organization of American States (OAS).

In-depth conversations covered a range of topics, including the state of Ukraine’s Jewish community, Holocaust denial and distortion and the power of sport to fight hate.

“Antisemitism is a global challenge that requires a global remedy,” said Maram Stern, Executive Vice President of the World Jewish Congress. “The important conversations in Jerusalem this week will undoubtedly lead to action from each of these distinguished officials and strengthen the safety and security of Jewish people worldwide.”

Katharina von Schnurbein, Coordinator for Combating Antisemitism and Fostering Jewish Life of the European Commission, who chaired the two days of discussions, said, “A unified international coalition of governments and international organizations is essential to effectively fight antisemitism and its root causes. The SECCA forum provides a platform of allies who engage on this issue. I am grateful to be able to coordinate with my counterparts from around the world with the aim to roll back and eventually eliminate this hatred.”

Speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Yom HaShoah commemoration, Alon Ushpiz, Director General of the Ministry, said, “The Special Envoys for Combating Antisemitism and our partners from the World Jewish Congress who have joined us here, are key allies in our united efforts. The global coalition for combating antisemitism and Holocaust distortion is more important today more than ever.”

SECCA first met in Bucharest in June 2019, under the patronage and with the participation of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, in cooperation with the WJC.

In October 2019, the WJC Executive Committee adopted a resolution confirming that the World Jewish Congress would regularly convene international meetings of SECCA.