I can’t do it alone.

I’m writing you with a bleeding, broken heart, hoping and praying that my words—which come straight from the heart—will penetrate yours.

My name is Gitty, and I’m Shimmy’s mommy. Shimmy is only 1½, and he was born with a rare congenital heart defect. The doctors told us that he’d be lucky if he made it through the night... But he did, and many nights afterward.

My husband and I resolved that, no matter what, we wouldn’t lose hope. We’d keep praying and give everything we have to let our baby live!

We used every penny of our savings and borrowed money from family and friends to cover the cost of open-heart surgery. Unfortunately, the surgery was only partly successful, and his situation rapidly deteriorated. Shimmy is now paralyzed on the left side of his body and in critical condition. Only an expensive, life-saving surgery in Boston can save his life.

I’m turning to you personally with the tearful cry of a mother who’s done everything she can and given her all to save her baby’s life. I never imagined that I’d turn to strangers for help, but my child’s life is worth everything! The costs of the surgery and treatment are enormous, and while we’ve raised the majority, we’re still $100,000 short.

$100,000 will decide if Shimmy undergoes surgery.

$100,000 that can save my baby’s life.

Please click here to help save Shimmy’s life

Please open your hands and your heart to save Shimmy’s heart! I won’t be able to live with myself knowing that Shimmy didn’t receive the treatment he desperately needed simply because we couldn’t afford it.

I can’t afford to lose him! I don’t want him to remain paralyzed for the rest of his life!

We aren’t asking for luxuries, only for life for our child!

Partner with us in saving Shimmy!

