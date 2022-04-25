Jewish Students at Rutgers University were harassed by protestors attending an anti-Israel rally held during Passover.

According to the StopAntisemitism advocacy organization, the “Defend Al Aqsa Defend Palestine” protest that was organized by the campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) took place on Friday afternoon at the Rutgers-New Brunswick Brower Commons building.

A poster for the event, which took place on the seventh day of Passover, called for attendees to “Bring signs & flags and wear keffiyehs.”

After the protest ended, demonstrators drove to a Jewish fraternity house while waving Palestinian Authority flags from vehicles. At the fraternity house, they parked in front and continued to wave Palestinian Authority flags while yelling antisemitic abuse at Jewish students, including calling Jews “baby killers” and “terrorists.”

“Attendees from a Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) rally yesterday drove to a Jewish fraternity house to harass members, waving Palestinian flags and referring to the Jewish students as baby killers and terrorists,” StopAntisemitism tweeted.