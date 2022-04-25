Residents of northern Israel on Sunday night reported hearing explosions near the town of Shlomi, located near the Lebanese border.

No siren was sounded.

The IDF confirmed that one rocket was fired from Lebanon towards Israeli territory and exploded in an open area. In accordance with policy, no siren was sounded since the rocket landed in an open area.

The IDF announcement to the residents stated that they may continue their regular routines.

Later on Sunday night, IDF artillery forces attacked targets in Lebanon.

The last time rockets were fired from Lebanese territory toward Israel was this past August, when sirens were activated in a number of localities in the north. More than ten rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory, most of which were intercepted by air defense fighters and the rest exploded in open areas in the Har Dov area.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit later said that Hezbollah fired a barrage of 19 rockets at Israel, three of which landed in Lebanon, ten were intercepted by Iron Dome fighters, and 6 landed in open areas in the Har Dov area.