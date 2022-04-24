Yair Netanyahu, the son of Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, testified Sunday in the defamation lawsuit filed against him by the 'Crime Minister' organization over tweets he wrote against its members.

"I have never written a libel, I have no idea what they want new from me," Netanyahu said about his tweets.

Adv. Gonen Ben Yitzhak, who represents the Crime Minister movement, wondered who Netanyahu meant when he wrote "Zombies."

"There was no defined group. I talked about a general phenomenon that continued with thugs who persecuted Adv. Mandelblit. At the time of the tweet, I did not know who the new group was, I meant an undefined group of people or an organization like a new contract that I had not heard about until the lawsuit was filed, I did not write a word about a new group," Netanyahu answered.

He added: "I do not look at every screenshot and do a doctorate before every tweet, an indictment has been filed against you for assaulting police officers. You have the obsession of a lifetime, I have a million straw associations of Ehud Barak - he takes revenge on me."

Yair Netanyahu also spoke about the eve of the demonstrators' attempted break-in at the Prime Minister's Residence. "Security guards escorted my parents and me to the shelter with guns drawn because they were afraid they would lynch us. We were told they were left-wing protesters."

The Crime Minister movement claimed in its lawsuit that "Netanyahu compared the members of the movement to Nazi militias, claiming that they were funded with foreign money and by a pedophile." They added: "Netanyahu called the members of the movement violent lunatics with severe psychotic problems."

The Crime Minister movement is seeking NIS 500,000 in compensation from Yair Netanyahu,