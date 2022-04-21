A handyman was charged on Thursday with the murder of Queens, New York mother of two Orsolya Gaal after confessing to her brutal killing.

Police narrowed in on David Bonoloa, 44, after tracing the origin of blood-drenched boots found at the crime scene, the New York Post reported.

Bonola was arrested and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal weekend stabbing, the NYPD said.

The suspect reportedly gave a full confession of the murder that took place at Gaal’s upscale Forest Hills home, according to police.

Bonola, who was rumored to have had an affair with Gaal, stabbed her nearly 60 times after an argument. He then carried her body away in a large hockey bag. Low quality security video from a nearby doorbell camera captured a lone figure dragging the bloody hockey bag from Gaal’s house at 4:30 a.m.

The grisly murder in a wealthy suburban neighborhood took place while Gaal’s 13-year old son was upstairs in the house.

Her husband, Howard Klein, 53, was away in Oregon with their 17-year old son visiting universities when the murder took place. Klein said to police that he got a text from his wife’s phone after her murder that said, “Your whole family is next.”

On Saturday, he told the Post that he feared for his family’s safety.

“There are concerns about our safety,” Klein said. “Our lives are at risk.”

