After police blocked Flag March participants from proceeding to the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem, violent confrontations broke out between officers securing the event, and at one point, a police officer was filmed punching a marcher.

The march ultimately proceeded via the Jaffa Gate toward the Western Wall, with multiple confrontations along the route.