Police in the northern city of Taibeh arrested two local 14-year-olds at the entrance to neighboring Qalansawe on suspicion of involvement in disorderly conduct and were released on restrictive conditions after being questioned.

Security personnel later arrested a 17.5-year-old carrying flammable materials and a tire during an undercover operation in the city.

The suspect was booked after questioning and police are expected to request that his detention be extended during a hearing this morning.