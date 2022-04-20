Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy with a slight drop in temperatures.

There is a chance of a light drizzle in the north and center of the country by noon.

Tomorrow (Thursday) is expected to see a rise in temperatures in the north of the country and inland.

It will continue to get warmer by Friday, with strong northerly winds along the coastal plain starting at noon.

On Saturday it will be hotter than usual for the season with a heat wave in the northern mountains and inland.

Regular season weather is expected along the coastal plain and in central Israel.