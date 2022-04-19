Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the Judea and Samaria Border Police Tuesday, together with the Border Police Commander Amir Cohen, and the Sha'ar Ephraim crossing together with the head of the Defense Ministry's Crossings Authority, Erez Sidon.

During the tour of the Sha'ar Ephraim crossing, the Defense Minister held a working meeting regarding the expansion of the crossings' activities and visited the goods crossing at the site.

The minister also received an overview of the Border Police's activities in Judea and Samaria, viewed a display of its capabilities, and held a dialogue with the soldiers.

"The excellent cooperation between the IDF and the Border Police, and all security bodies, is a critical component in the State of Israel's ability to provide its citizens with security - and we will continue to strengthen it. Even now, all forces are deployed in various sectors - to preserve Israeli citizens' freedom of worship. As I also told the leaders of the countries in the region, we also maintain the status quo on the Temple Mount - and we will not allow terrorists or provocateurs to harm the holy places," Gantz said at the end of the visit.

He added that "yesterday, the IDF attacked Gaza following the firing [of a rocket] on Israeli territory, for which Hamas leaders are responsible. The IDF is ready with a wide range of means and objectives - to ensure that peace and stability will continue."

The Defense Minister said that he has a clear message for Hamas: "If the incitement and shooting continues - the terrorist organizations will be severely harmed, as will the residents of Gaza, who are currently benefiting from the moves we have made to develop the economy and work in Israel. These are moves that we will expand if the stability continues, or they will go backwards if the Hamas leaders decide to cause harm."