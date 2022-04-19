U.S. President Joe Biden told former President Barack Obama that he is running for a second term, The Hill reported.

According to the report, two anonymous sources confirmed Biden’s plan to run in 2024, with one saying that the president “wants to run and he’s clearly letting everyone know.”

While it’s not certain when Biden let Obama know of his intent to seek re-election, the former president did visit the White House this month to attend an event honoring the Affordable Care Act.

Biden was elected president when he was 78-years old, making him the oldest president in U.S. history to be inaugurated. If he wins again, he will be 82 when his second term begins.

Among multiple issues the White House has been struggling to deal with, Biden’s approval ratings are at an all-time low, averaging 14 points below the level early in his presidency, according to Gallup. Political experts expect the Republicans to win back a majority in Congress in the November midterms.

But Biden has been dropping clues in the last few months that he still intends to run again.

Biden told ABC News in December that if Trump decided to take a third run at the White House, he would be more inclined to run against him.

In March, Biden said in Brussels, “In the next election, I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me.”

Trump, 75, has been dropping hints of his own for months that he intends to run again, but won’t make an announcement until after the midterms.