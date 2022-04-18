One man was killed and two others injured Monday afternoon when three trucks collided while driving on Route 6.

The accident occurred on northbound Route 6 near Kiryat Gat.

One of the three trucks was crushed in the crash, leaving the driver trapped inside.

Rescue workers and medical first responders were dispatched to the scene to treat the injured.

Fire and rescue teams undertook a complicated extraction operation to free the trapped driver from his truck.

The 30-year-old man was ultimately recovered, but was declared dead at the scene.

The two other drivers were lightly injured and were treated by MDA volunteers on the scene.

“When we arrived, we saw three trucks which had crashed into each other in a chain accident,” said MDA paramedic Amit Hananya. “The driver of the last truck was trapped in the driver’s seat. He was unconscious, was not breathing, and had no heart beat, and was suffering serious multi-system injuries. After a complicated extraction operation from the truck, we were forced to declare his death.”