Police in Pittsburgh are conducting a massive search effort for several suspects after an early morning shooting on Sunday killed two young people and injured several others.

The shootings happened around 12:30 a.m. in the East Allegheny neighborhood and stemmed from a large party -- with as many as 200 people gathered -- at a property that was rented through short-term rental giant Airbnb, the city said in a news release according to CNN. Many of those at the party were underage, the release said.

In addition to the two juvenile fatalities, both male, eight people received non-fatal gunshot injuries and five others were injured while fleeing the scene, said Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. Schubert, however, said some sort of altercation occurred when gunshots were exchanged.

As police officers responded to the scene, they saw several young people running from the area, city officials said.

Schubert called the scene chaotic, with more than 90 rounds from multiple guns fired both inside and outside of the home.

Investigators are collecting evidence from as many as eight separate crime scenes, officials said.

Airbnb said in a statement that they have reached out to the Pittsburgh Police Department and Mayor Ed Gainey's office.

The person who booked the property has been banned from the platform for life, Airbnb said in a statement to CNN. The company said they "condemn the behavior that is alleged to have prompted this criminal gun violence."