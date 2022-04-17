Every time Hamas, Fatah and the Arab terrorists murder Israeli civilians, the question is repeatedly asked: “How should Israel respond to once and for all end the genocidal war they unleash upon us?”

As I have suggested, the question of what to do in the face of Arab terror and the murderous toll on Jewish lives is simple, but my answer has fallen on sterile ground with most Israeli leaders and for far too long.

In short, for every precious Jewish soul lost to us by the hateful and barbaric Arabs who call themselves Palestinians, Israel must immediately build a new Jewish village, town, and city, first in Area C and throughout the Jordan Valley. Both territories should finally be annexed into Israel proper. This should have been done for many of the past years and always in direct response to the murderous and incessant terror attacks in which Jewish souls have been repeatedly lost.

If the vital steps I have outlined are speedily implemented, eventually Hamas and even the miserable Holocaust denying terror boss, Mahmoud Abbas, will see the diminishing returns from their blood-soaked terror campaigns. Let the malign EU, UN and others howl, they will at least respect a Jewish nation that displays forthright courage and no longer accepts endless humiliation.

Each new town and village thus built must be named in honor of the Jewish soul murdered by those Arab thugs who call themselves Palestinians. This must be implemented with the attendant removal of all the illegal Arab construction in Area C funded by the same hostile EU.

And once and for all, far too many Jewish and pro-Israel writers must stop using the counter productive and pejorative term “settlements” to describe Jewish communities in the ancestral Jewish heartland of Judea and Samaria (what a hostile world continues to call the West Bank.) Such a term in the English language (the world’s lingua franca) describes an alien people occupying another people’s indigenous land.

It is not the Jewish people who are the alien people. They are the one and only indigenous folk in the Land of Israel from time immemorial, not the fraudulent Arabs who call themselves Palestinians. Thus, for Jewish and pro-Israel writers still describing Jewish communities in their very own ancestral and Biblical heartland as “settlements” is incredibly stupid and grotesquely counter-productive. So, give these precious Jewish communities the proper historical respect they demand and deserve; call them villages, towns, or cities – not “settlements.”

And, of course, each new Jewish village, town and city gracing the hills and valleys of Judea and Samaria would hasten the full and final liberation and redemption of all the Covenanted Jewish ancestral heartland; even eventually beyond the River Jordan unto Gilead, the possession of the Biblical Jewish tribes of Manasseh, Gad and Reuben.

In the past and under intense pressure from the U.S. State Department and a succession of American Presidents, several Israeli Prime Ministers have stood out for protecting and advancing the Jewish state’s best interests. David Ben Gurion, Yitzhak Shamir and Menachem Begin, in part, come to mind. But who can we name today?

Will an Israeli government or Israeli politician ever have the willingness, resolution, courage, and self-respect to honor and redeem every centimeter of the eternal Jewish inheritance given to His people by Hashem, especially now as the miracle of national redemption, the Passover, is upon us?

So again, the question is. Who can we name today?

is the author of the acclaimed four volume work, Politicide: The attempted murder of the Jewish state.