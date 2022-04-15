Plantain Platter
Plantain Platter Charnie Kohn / Kosher.com

Ingredients:

Pulled Brisket

  • 2 pounds brisket
  • 1 cup chicken broth, such as Manischewitz
  • 1/4 cup red wine, such as Alfasi Cabernet Sauvignon
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced or 4 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Holy Guacamole

  • 4 ripe avocados
  • small shallot, finely minced
  • 1 teaspoon Heaven & Earth Lime Juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

For Serving

  • Heaven and Earth Plantain Dippers

Prepare the Pulled Brisket:

Place all the ingredients in a pan and cover tightly. Bake at 300 degrees for five hours. Uncover and use two forks to shred the brisket.

Prepare the Guacamole:

Combine all the ingredients and mash well.

Assembly:

Place a bowl of brisket and a bowl of guacamole on a large board. Spill a bag of Heaven and Earth Plantain Dippers around the bowls and have fun dipping!

Sponsored by Heaven and Earth

Click here to join the official Israel National News - Arutz Sheva WhatsApp groups