Ingredients:
Pulled Brisket
- 2 pounds brisket
- 1 cup chicken broth, such as Manischewitz
- 1/4 cup red wine, such as Alfasi Cabernet Sauvignon
- 4 cloves garlic, minced or 4 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Holy Guacamole
- 4 ripe avocados
- small shallot, finely minced
- 1 teaspoon Heaven & Earth Lime Juice
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
For Serving
- Heaven and Earth Plantain Dippers
Prepare the Pulled Brisket:
Place all the ingredients in a pan and cover tightly. Bake at 300 degrees for five hours. Uncover and use two forks to shred the brisket.
Prepare the Guacamole:
Combine all the ingredients and mash well.
Assembly:
Place a bowl of brisket and a bowl of guacamole on a large board. Spill a bag of Heaven and Earth Plantain Dippers around the bowls and have fun dipping!
