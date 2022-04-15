Plantain Platter

Ingredients:

Pulled Brisket

2 pounds brisket

1 cup chicken broth, such as Manischewitz

1/4 cup red wine, such as Alfasi Cabernet Sauvignon

4 cloves garlic, minced or 4 cubes Gefen Frozen Garlic

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Holy Guacamole

4 ripe avocados

small shallot, finely minced

1 teaspoon Heaven & Earth Lime Juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

For Serving

Heaven and Earth Plantain Dippers

Prepare the Pulled Brisket:

Place all the ingredients in a pan and cover tightly. Bake at 300 degrees for five hours. Uncover and use two forks to shred the brisket.

Prepare the Guacamole:

Combine all the ingredients and mash well.

Assembly:

Place a bowl of brisket and a bowl of guacamole on a large board. Spill a bag of Heaven and Earth Plantain Dippers around the bowls and have fun dipping!

