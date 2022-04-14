Blue and White chairman and Defense Minister Benny Gantz has in recent days been looking into political cooperation with New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar, Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Gantz did not rule out the idea and suggested that it be explored down the road.

Gantz and Sa'ar's associates believe that the political crisis may lead to the dissolution of the government. For Gantz, he may enjoy the skills of a number of polished and veteran politicians and brand his party as centrist party with a slight slant to the right. For Sa'ar and New Hope, the cooperation may be a lifeline as the party may not pass the electoral threshold should it run on its own in the next election.

Sources close to Gantz said in response, "He is not thinking about elections and hopes the government will continue to function." New Hope denied the report and said, "When there are elections, New Hope will run independently."