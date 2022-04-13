A new VR interactive experience recently opened in the First Station in Jerusalem. The Company Yaturu developed the creative VR content for the First Station in partnership with the Aspaklaria Theatre.

The experience tells the engaging story of Jerusalem throughout the generations which also includes an interactive game. This is the fourth location Yaturu has opened together with their unique and special outdoor VR tours at historical tour sites.

Yaturu’s other experiences also include tours in the City of David and the Jerusalem Archaeological Park (Davidson Center) close to the Western Wall.

In these unique walking tours user self-navigate through the site and experience a range of historical VR experiences at points of interest within the site. These experiences give the user a rich and powerful historical perspective of the ancient site which only can be experienced with this cutting-edge immersive technology.

At the new Dead Sea Mall Yaturu runs and additional experience and now before Pesach Yaturu has opened this new attraction at the First Station. Udi Ragnoes the CEO of Yaturu said “We are happy to announce the new 3d experience at the First Station in Jerusalem. It’s an ideal place for this type of experience. We believe that this Pesach we will be very successful as we already feel the influx of tourism in the city.

The new experience will operate between 10:00-22:00 and on Fridays and Festival-eve from 10:00-15:00.

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket booth at the experience or online.