Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett castigated Religious Zionist Party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich Wednesday morning, in response to Smotrich’s call to bar coalition members from attending synagogue services.

“How can you say that someone should not be allowed to go to synagogue?” Bennett asked rhetorically in his response. “Jews should boycott other Jews? That’s what caused us to lose our country.”

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) also criticized Smotrich over his comments, tweeting: “As an irreligious woman, I nevertheless regularly attend the synagogue I went to as a girl with my father on holidays and other occasions.”

“I always felt welcome there – that every Jew has a place to come and to pray.”

“Bezalel apparently forgot what the rabbis said, that anyone who embarrasses his fellow in public is comparable to someone who has shed blood. He thinks that worshippers must expel me from the synagogue.”

On Tuesday, Smotrich suggested during an interview with Reshet Bet that coalition members not be allowed in synagogues.

“Anyone who colludes with this government doesn’t need to be allowed into a synagogue,” said Smotrich. “It is the most legitimate thing in the world: Anyone who lied, deceived, and defrauded [the public] and stole votes and sold out the country to the Islamic Movement and is now poised to do the same thing with terror-supporters in the Joint Arab List definitely isn’t deserving.”

Smotrich later said that he was referring specifically to Yamina MKs, whom he accused of ‘defrauding’ voters. He also denied that he had called for MKs to be barred from visiting synagogues, claiming instead that he meant that “they should feel unwelcome in public.”