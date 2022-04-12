Jewish American comedian Gilbert Gottfried died on Tuesday at age 67, his family said, according to NBC News.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," the family wrote in a statement shared to Gottfried’s Twitter account.

His family described him as "the most iconic voice in comedy" as well as a "wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children."

"Although today is a sad day for us all, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor," his family wrote.

Gottfried died at 2:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II, according to Glenn Schwartz, his longtime friend and publicist.

Gottfried was born on February 28, 1955 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Lillian (Zimmerman), a homemaker, and Max Gottfried, who ran a hardware store with his own father, above which the family lived.

He is known for his roles in films including "Beverly Hills Cop II," "Problem Child," "Look Who's Talking II" and "The Aristocrats." He was also known as the voice of parrot Iago in Disney's animated film "Aladdin."

Gottfried also appeared in 12 episodes of “Saturday Night Live” between 1980 and 1981 and made regular appearances on the game show “Hollywood Squares” between 1998 and 2004.

More recently, in 2017, he was the subject of the documentary "Gilbert," about his life. He also co-hosted a podcast, "Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast!", where he and Frank Santopadre interviewed Hollywood icons and legends.

Gottfried is survived by his wife Dara, daughter Lily, 14, son Max, 12, sister Karen and nephew Graham.