A week and a half ago Gush Etzion resident "A" boarded a bus to Jerusalem at the Elazar junction. Seconds later, an Arab terrorist boarded the bus and began stabbing him with a screwdriver trying to murder him.

"Y," who was aboard the bus, quickly shot and neutralized and terrorist, saving "A's" life along with the other passengers thus preventing a mass casualty incident . "A" was seriously wounded in the attack, but has made a miraculous recovery and has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

In an emotional gathering the two met this week in "A's" house so that "Y" could check up on "A's" recovery and that "A" could show his appreciation to "Y" for saving his life.

They both described to each other what happened from the moment they noticed the suspicious individual at the bus stop, until the stabbing began.

The meeting between the two ended with a hug and smiles and thanks for the miracle which took place. They both offered prayers that the current terror will end, and the Jewish People can happily celebrate Passover.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman added: "This incident ended miraculously thanks to "Y's" vigilance and quick response. We thank him and wish "A" a complete recovery."

Ne'eman added, "And to our enemies we say 'you are wasting your time. Your path of terror, will only come back to haunt you, and you will pay with your lives. We will continue to cultivate our land full-steam ahead and forever.'"