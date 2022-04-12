British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak are to be fined by police for breaching COVID-19 lockdown rules, the government announced on Tuesday.

Earlier on the same day, police announced that they would be issuing at least another 30 fines for people who attended gatherings in the Prime Minister's offices and residence at 10 Downing Street, in breach of lockdown rules.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices," a government statement said.

"We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do."