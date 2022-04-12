Religious Zionist Party chief and former Transportation Minister MK Bezalel Smotrich mocked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday, in response to Bennett’s comments a day earlier.

On Monday night, Bennett spoke with multiple outlets, mocking Benjamin Netanyahu and other right-wing lawmakers in the Opposition.

Among other comments made in the interviews Bennett dismissed MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and MK Smotrich’s army service.

“Ben-Gvir and Smotrich barely served in the army,” Bennett said.

Smotrich fired back Tuesday morning, saying that he “feels bad” for the Prime Minister, describing him as a “man who really looks like he has lost his way, who is tired, angry, and frustrated.”

“This is so embarrassing; I’ve gone from being irritated with Bennett to feeling bad for him. He gave three interviews and recited the same made up narratives. He is toeing the line with messaging from Lapid and Yair Golan.”

“I don’t remember my distinguished army service ever bothering him when we ran together at any point. And, by the way, I don’t remember him ever learning medicine before he put out his absurd booklet about fighting the coronavirus.”

“I have absolutely no hatred for Naftali. I have just pain and a desire to learn lessons and understand what happens when you get lost.”

Smotrich went on to suggest that the Bennett government is on the brink of collapse.

“The entire political system is operating right now under the assumption that this [government] is done. I think that we can and must form a right-wing government in the current Knesset.”