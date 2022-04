CCTV footage released on Thursday night shows the terrorist who carried out the deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv.

The terrorist is shown walking on Dizengoff Street, before sitting down on a bench and opening fire.

The Israel Police have also released a photo of the terrorist and are asking for the public's help in locating the terrorist.

Anyone who identifies a person who looks like the person in the photo below is asked to call the Israel Police Hotline at 100.