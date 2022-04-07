The parents of an Israeli teen murdered in a 2019 terrorist bombing attack excoriated prosecutors Thursday, after being informed of their plans to reach a plea bargain with the terrorists responsible for the attack.

Rabbi Eitan Shnerb and his wife, Shira Shnerb, held a press conference Thursday afternoon to protest plans by state prosecutors to try to reach a plea bargain with all of the terrorists arrested in connection with the August 2019 bombing attack that killed 17-year-old Rina Shnerb. Rabbi Eitan Shnerb and his son were injured in the attack, which took place outside of a spring in western Samaria.

“State officials notified us that they are pursuing a plea bargain with all of Rina’s murderers,” said Rabbi Eitan Shnerb. “Not the people who abetted the terrorists or aided them or people who just knew about the plans for the attack – no, this is with the murderers themselves who were at the spring and who murdered her. I am not just standing here as Rina’s father, but on behalf of all of Israel.”

“I personally witnessed Rina’s blood being shed like water. This cannot be allowed to happen.”

Rina’s mother, Shira Shnerb, also spoke at the press conference, saying: “Five lowly terrorists watched with binoculars our dear daughter Rina, who was full of grace and kindness, then pressed the button and murdered her. How can you free them? Everyone knows that they will go back to terrorism, just like the terrorists involved in the attacks in the last few weeks.”