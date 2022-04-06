The young widow, left to raise nine young children alone, sends a heartbreaking post describing her difficult situation: "I don't have the means to take care of my children. I'm broken and shattered. We live in a small apartment and have no financial support."

Just over two years ago, her world fell apart. Her beloved husband was niftar, leaving her behind with nine devastated orphans. Now, she is teetering on the brink of collapse, and is appealing to our feelings of compassion so we should help her get out of her grueling situation, which she describes in a tear-jerking letter that pleads for assistance.

The widow Chana Zuckerman writes, "I'm young, and never dreamed I'd be in such a terrible situation. Two years ago, my world was destroyed; my tzaddik of a husband, my beloved husband, suffered a heart attack and passed on to the world that is all good. It was just another regular morning, a morning in which I was running to prepare sandwiches for the kids, a morning in which I davened that our sweet children would have a good day in cheder."

"My husband returned from Shacharis; I was happy to see him, and told him 'Good morning.' He smiled from ear to ear, and went to his bed to rest a bit. Twenty minutes later I realized that something wasn't right. I called the Hatzalah emergency team, who arrived very quickly, and immediately attempted resuscitation, but in the end all that could be done was to verify his death. My precious husband was gone."

"What I felt then I don't wish on anyone in the world. Such a terrible, painful feeling; a feeling of fear and helplessness. My current situation is unbearable. I'm completely alone, without any support. I'm raising my nine beloved children with love and joy, but deep inside I'm completely shattered."

"I still haven't been able to internalize that my husband is no longer here, and that I haven't yet succeeded in functioning normally. I'm completely shattered, living in a small apartment with nine children. I have no way to support them; I don't have the means to take care of them. The home situation is absolutely terrible, which leaves me no choice except to appeal to your hearts and your feelings."

"Try to help me out a bit, yes, me. A young, broken-hearted widow, whose entire life was stopped in one moment. Try to help me specifically now, on erev Pesach, so that I can go on and make it through this extremely difficult time- that every morning, I have no idea how I'll manage to make it through that day. Do it now, and you'll make me so happy. Please contribute now, and save my children, who are hungry for bread. Thank you very much."

