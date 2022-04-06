Coalition chairwoman MK Idit Silman (Yamina) has been invited to a major demonstration planned against the Bennett government, following her dramatic announcement Wednesday morning.

Hours after Silman went public with her plans to resign as coalition chair and to bolt the coalition, organizers of large-scale right-wing demonstration invited Silman to join the event, Israel Hayom reported Wednesday morning.

The demonstration, planned for 7:00 p.m. near Cinema City in central Jerusalem, is expected to draw tens of thousands of right-wing opponents of the Bennett government.

Organizers offered to make Silman the guest of honor at the rally.

Opposition Leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to attend the event, along with numerous Opposition lawmakers, numerous rabbis from the National Religious sector, and leaders from the settlement movement.

The rally was planned following a string of deadly Arab terror attacks, amid criticism over the government’s handling of internal security.