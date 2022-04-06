The Knesset is expected to discuss the wave of terrorism on Wednesday, following the request of 25 Knesset members, but Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday that Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, who was supposed to respond to the opposition during the discussion, has been replaced by Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel.

According to the report, several people in the Prime Minister's Office thought that a speech by Minister Barlev in the Knesset plenum, in light of his recent statements - and also in light of him being a member of the Labor Party - would "play into the hands" of the opposition who could easily attack him.

Hendel was selected to reply to the opposition after careful thought. As a right-winger, it is believed, Hendel will also be able to make arguments against the opposition - for what it did or did not do when it was in power.

Barlev’s recent statements include a speech at the funeral of one of the victims of the terrorist attack in Be'er Sheva, in which he said that the security forces would work to arrest the terrorist, even though he was killed at the scene of the attack the day before.

Afterwards, Barlev tweeted about the successful activity of the police in stopping arms smuggling in the north, dubbed "the greatest in history", adding, "We will not keep quiet until we put the smugglers in jail and prosecute them" with a winking emoji.

After he received hundreds of angry reactions and calls for his resignation - the minister posted a new tweet without the last two lines. Barlev then decided to fire his spokesman over the tweet.