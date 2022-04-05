Sinatra, this isn’t.

Go ahead, call me a prude, but I must say, Sunday night’s big event, the Grammys, was just too much.

The Oscars and the slap heard around the world, that was one thing, but the Grammy awards for America’s best musical performers were grotesquely obscene.

Tasteless, is that the word? Or, where does a culture go after it has reached rock bottom…is that the message?

What do I know. I won’t watch. I only know what I read in the papers. Nothing that I can share in a decent publication.

Who watches this garbage? Your kids do.

One performer in particular, had he done the act in Central Park, would have been arrested for indecency. He did it on TV, as an ARTIST, so it gets an ovation.

This was pornography, courtesy of CBS-TV, for the glorification of bacchanalia. Mom. Dad, and the kids, come, they say, gather around for the finest vulgarity in dress and lyrics.

Who knows what they’re singing? Usually it’s filth, and often there’s a zinger or two against Jews and Israel.

Half the time there is no telling the men from the women. This too, courtesy from the Woke swamp, is what’s happening, and spreading, even to the schools.

You expected Jan Pierce singing “A Din Toire Mit Gott?” Richard Tucker – “Rozhinkis Mit Mandlen?”

Leo Fuld…” Where can I go?”



Carnegie Hall was filled to catch such towering performers. Class all the way.

Those days are gone. Down the tubes in a rabbit-hole of smut.

Where ARE we going? You tell me.

Sinatra did not need a full orchestra and a thousand dancers gyrating ridiculously behind him. Nor did he need vulgarity to make a nation swoon.

All he needed for props, to captivate an audience and a generation, was a stool and a cigarette.

Cigarette? Isn’t that hazardous to America’s health?

So is this…this that’s going on.

This much is for sure…anything goes, and there is no shame. The thing is, what happens in America does not stay in America.

American culture is catchy and travels around the globe.

This used to be a source of pride…Fred Astaire et al. Now, in the face of all this ribaldry, it’s an embarrassment.

I feel the need to apologize to my friends and relatives in Israel. This isn’t Truman’s America, nor is it even Nixon’s America.

When in the 1973 War Israel was in a dire spot, and desperately needed equipment to be airlifted, Nixon overrode Kissinger, saying, “Send them anything that flies.”

Something’s gone haywire since then…and yes to the holier-than-thou critics, Israel needs America, as America needs Israel. It’s the way of the world.

Back to the music…

Once upon a time there was Elvis. America wasn’t quite ready for his suggestive movements up on stage. Ed Sullivan booked him, but made sure to show him only from the waist up.

Finally, due to the fact that he had real talent, America came around and applauded, with the understanding that there were limits.

Surprise! There are no limits.

Any fool can dress up like a donkey with tassels, do his or her Rap, and make millions for being so adored.

Prime civilizations last about 500 years. We are somewhere around mid-point, or actually, the tipping point?

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

































