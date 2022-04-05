A new Muslim-Jewish relations effort was launched last week on the eve of Ramadan, and the anniversary of the Battle of Uhud, a conflict fought in 625 AD in which a Jewish rabbi named Mukhayriq gave his life fighting to defend the Prophet Muhammad at the legendary battle. The initiative, named Mukhayriq, after the rabbi, seeks to uncover the suppressed history of Muslim-Jewish cooperation.

The Mukhayriq Initiative was founded by prominent Muslim and Jewish leaders, like Ellie Cohanim, Former U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism, Anila Ali Co-Founder of the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council, Jason Guberman, Executive Director of the American Sephardi Federation, El Mehdi Boudra, President of Mimouna Association, and Rabbi Elie Abadi, Senior Rabbi of the Jewish Council of the Emirates, Ahmed Quraishi, author and television personality, Fiyaz Mughal, Leading British Muslim campaigner against Islamophobia, extremism and antisemitism. Currently a trustee of Muslims Against Antisemitism, and Nazenin Ansari, Publisher and Managing Editor of Kayhan London and Kayhan Life, two independent media outlets focusing on Iran.

“Some extremist leaders argue that Muslims and Jews are ‘enemies’, this is dangerous rhetoric that demonizes, divides, and incites violence,” said Anila Alii. “After recent attacks against synagogues, Jewish institutions and Jews, the responsible mainstream can be silent no longer.”

“As Muslims, we are duty-bound to condemn and stand in righteous solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters, as they have done with us in the past. These historic partnerships should be an inspiration for us going forward” stated Fiyaz Mughal.

“We come together as allies and friends, to celebrate what unites us and to stand against hate,” said Cohanim. “We will no longer silently tolerate incitement under the guise of political differences, or the celebration of hateful extremists as supposed civil rights heroes. Mainstream Muslims and Jews know that a new era of peaceful coexistence can be ours if we stand up to extremism and stand up for our shared values.”

At the opening event, many Muslim and Jewish leaders spoke about the importance of relations between the communities. Among the speakers were Valentina Leskaj, Former Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Albania; Director of Princeton University’s Institute for Semetic Studies, Professor Ephraim Isaac; and Nazenin Ansari, Managing Editor of Kayhan-London and Kayhan-Life publications.

During the event, Cohanim also launched the Mukhayriq accelerator program and invited projects that will build bridges between Muslim and Jewish communities. The winning entrants will win a portion of a $50,000 seed funding and participate in a six-month program featuring mentorship and networking opportunities, with the objective of transforming their concept into a viable project with impact. The chosen candidates will work with the Mukhayriq Initiative’s professional staff, Board Members and Advisors.