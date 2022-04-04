A heartbreaking tragedy swept the community of Givat Zeev yesterday afternoon when Moshe Davis, a 40-year-old father of five young children died after many years of struggling with a debilitating disease. Moshe is survived by his 37-year-old wife, who is now left to raise their five devastated orphans all on her own, the youngest being only a baby who tragically will have no memory of his father.

After years of expensive medical bills, the Davises have been surviving off of close to nothing, yet despite their current state of shock and grief all they ask for is this– That the Jewish people band together to help give Moshe a Kosher burial.

Community members have made an emergency fund to make sure a beloved husband and father is buried properly according to Jewish tradition. They will never see their father again, and this is the final gift that they can give him. Click here to perform the powerful mitzvah of Chesed Shel Emet and to help a family who is shattered from a terrible loss.