Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday visited soldiers wounded in combat, including some who were wounded during a recent operation to eliminate a terrorist cell en route to carry out a major attack in central Israel.

Bennett visited the soldiers as they were being treated in Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, days after five were wounded while eliminating three Islamic Jihad terrorists during a counter-terror operation outside of Jenin early Saturday morning. Some of the wounded soldiers were wounded other recent counter-terror activity in northern Samaria.

The prime minister spoke with combat officers from the Yamam unit, and soldiers from the IDF's elite Duvdevan force, and heard details regarding the recent elimination of the Islamic Jihad terrorists.

"Today I met with S., T., and A., brave and determined soldiers who dedicate their lives, putting themselves at risk, for the good of everyone else," Bennett said.

"I was deeply impressed by their military performance over the weekend, and their determination to fight and to risk their lives for Israel's security. In the name of Israel's citizens, I wish them all a quick recovery and thank them and all of our forces who work around the clock to provide security to Israel's citizens."

"These are Israel's soldiers, and I have no doubt that with soldiers like these, we will triumph."

The Border Police Commander, Israel Police Commissioner, the commander of the Israel National Counter-Terrorism Unit, the commander of the IDF Commando Brigade and the Rambam Hospital Director General also participated in the visit.