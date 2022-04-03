As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues into its second month, the number of refugees fleeing the war-torn Ukraine increases. Many refugees are headed to search for sanctuary in various countries throughout Europe. But the Jewish ones are returning to their ancestral homeland - Israel.

In fact, Jerusalem is bracing for the arrival of up to 10,000 Ukrainian immigrants, most of whom are Jewish. They are arriving just in time for one of the most important and family-oriented holidays in the Jewish faith - Passover. These refugees eagerly anticipate their first Passover Seder in Zion, where they will be reunited with their people and land.

There’s just one problem.

These refugees, who overcame unimaginable hardship to make it to the Jewish State, have arrived with nothing but the shirts on their backs. This means that they will have a hard time buying food to eat on Passover, let alone a Passover Seder.

But that’s where the Meir Panim organization enters the picture.

Meir Panim is an Israel-based social organization providing warm meals to Israelis who can’t afford them. This year, they will be providing food for Passover Seders to the Ukrainian refugees who need it. This includes matzah, wine, and a warm (kosher for Passover) meal.

Now there’s another problem.

Due to the massive influx of refugees combined with increasing inflation, Meir Panim is struggling to collect enough funds to provide the food needed for their holiday meals.

Can you sponsor a Passover Seder for a family of Ukrainian refugees?

If you can, please consider donating to Meir Panim.

Remember, Passover is the holiday of freedom. This year, there is no one who will appreciate their freedom more than those who fled Kyiv under fire.

Help them celebrate their newfound liberty with dignity. Let this Passover be extra meaningful to them.

Donate to sponsor a Passover Seder for a Ukrainian refugee family today.



