Female fighters are glorified for sacrificing their sons and husbands in (Jihad) battle, as role models and as a proof that Islam ensures women’s “equality with men in sacrifice and self-sacrifice in invasions and battles” (Islamic Education, Grade 8, Card 8, Quarter 1, Semester 1, 2021–22, p. 29).



Dalal Mughrabi, the perpetrator of the 1978 terror attack on a civilian bus from Haifa to Tel Aviv - which left 38 Israelis murdered, including 13 children - is praised as a brave “female Arab jihad warrior” (Social Studies, Grade 9, Semester 1, 2021–22, p. 20).



Overview



The Palestinian Authority's school curriculum (Please see documentation in the next section) was established in 1993 by Mahmoud Abbas, when he was Arafat's deputy.



-The school curriculum of the Palestinian Authority is the most factual description of the rogue Palestinian walk; a direct contrast to Palestinian diplomatic talk.



-The school curriculum of the Palestinian Authority focusses on the pre-1967 area of Israel.



-The school curriculum of the Palestinian Authority has been consistent with the 1959 Charter of Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah (8 years before the "1967 War") and the 1964 Charter of Mahmoud Abbas' PLO (3 years before the 1967 War), before Israel regained control of Judea and Samaria (the 'West Bank').



-The school curriculum of the Palestinian Authority is consistent with the anti-"infidel" precepts of Islam, aimed to eliminate the "infidel" entity in the abode of Islam and bring the "infidel" to submission.



-The school curriculum of the Palestinian Authority is the most reliable expression of the deeply-rooted Palestinian Arab vision to establish an Arab entity from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean, by eliminating the "infidel" Jewish sovereignty.



-The school curriculum of the Palestinian Authority is a most authentic reflection of the state of mind of the Palestinian Authority, in general, and its view of the Jewish State, in particular.



Since its establishment in 1993, the school curriculum of the Palestinian Authority – along with sermons of incitement in the mosques, public events and highlighted monuments - has shaped the state-of-mind of the Palestinian Street.



Since 1993, the Palestinian Arab school curriculum has been the most effective production line of Palestinian Arab terrorists.



The perpetrators of Palestinian terrorism – against rival Palestinians and against the Jewish State - represent the effectiveness of the Palestinian school curriculum as a brain-washing incubator of hatred and martyrs.



Palestinian school curriculum documented



The following January 2022 documentation of the Palestinian school curriculum was prepared by Dr Eldad Pardo of the Hebrew University, who has researched school curricula in the Palestinian Authority, Iran, the Gulf States and other Middle East entities. The report was published by The Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education.



*The 2021-22 Palestinian curriculum radicalizes anti-Jewish and anti-Israel hate and incitement.



*Jews are depicted as devious, treacherous and brutal.



*The focus of "occupation" is on the pre-1967 area of Israel, such as Jaffa, Haifa, Acre, Lod, the Galilee and the Negev.



*Israel has been entirely erased from the maps of geography and social science classes.



*Israel is described as a satanic entity, and its establishment is defined as a crime, a "racist ideology," and a "colonial conspiracy," which is based on “false premises.”



*Women may gain equality through sacrifice and martyrdom.



*Students are encouraged to commit acts of violence and instructed to commit Jihad (Holy War) against Israelis and die as martyrs to liberate Palestine and especially the Al Aqsa Mosque.



*Students are taught that those who die as martyrs (shuhada), while killing infidels (kuffar, i.e., Christians, Jews, polytheists), a notion described as one of the “rules of jihad,” will receive God’s grace and be greatly rewarded.



The bottom line



A peace process, on the one hand, and Palestinian Arab school curriculum, on the other hand, constitute a classic oxymoron.



The failure to precondition negotiations with the Palestinian Authority upon the dismantling of its hate-education, has doomed negotiation to failure, while energizing terrorism.



Conducting peace negotiation with the Palestinian Authority, before the dismantling of its hate-driven school curriculum, resembles negotiating an end to drug trafficking, while tolerating the drug cartels' penetration of the political and educational systems.

Ambassador (ret.) Yoram Ettinger is author of "Second Thought a US-Israel Initiative" and can be read at https://bit.ly/3tXACQC