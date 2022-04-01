An oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod was hit by an air strike by two Ukrainian helicopters.

Eight tankers caught fire in the first reported Ukrainian strike on Russian soil about 22 miles of the Ukrainian border.

Reuters reported that "video images of the purported attack showed what looked like several missiles being fired from low altitude, followed by an explosion."

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said two workers were injured in the resulting fire at the factory, with some areas of the city being evacuated.

Ukrainian officials have not responded to questions regarding the attack.