The U.S. says it's transferring more than $1.1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine in efforts to further bolster the country's defenses against the Russia invasion, as reported by CNBC News. According to the report, a spokesman for the Pentagon said the shipment was on its way and was expected to arrive within the coming weeks.

John Kirby was quoted as saying that the $350 million pledged by President Biden on March 14 and an additional $800 million in arms for Ukraine would be delivered within two weeks despite concerns that the shipments had slowed in transit. Kirby cited "security concerns," declining to specify how the weapons would reach Ukrainian troops.

“The Ukrainians want this stuff and they want it like yesterday. We understand that we know time is not on their side, we don’t think it’s on our side either,” Kirby told reporters.