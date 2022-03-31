Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai on Thursday agreed on an additional emergency funding of the police in the amount of NIS 181 million.

The budget will be transferred to the police in two stages:

- Stage A (immediately): NIS 111 million

- Stage B (by August): NIS 70 million

The budget increase is given to the Israel Police in light of the significant challenges it faces today as well as in view of the operational gaps that have accumulated in recent years, and will be addressed to the following needs:

• Implementation of the first phase in the establishment of the "Border Brigade" on the basis of reserve forces.

Recruitment of 200 permanent officers for the Border Police.

• 6,500protective vests, 4,000 helmets and 40 motorcycles.

• Equipping for 10 Border Police companies

• Recruitment of volunteers, consolidation and strengthening of the National Guard and recruitment of reservists.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said: "For many years, the Israel Police has been neglected and the operational needs required to meet its missions have not been met. We are fixing this and are now allocating significant resources to meet the overarching mission - protecting public safety. A strong police equals a strong State of Israel. This is the equation and this we are applying. We are in the midst of a wave of terror directed against the citizens of Israel, and are working with all tools and in all arenas to restore security and a sense of security. This is our duty. As until today, this time too - we will succeed together. "

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said: "This is a real message for increasing the personal security of the citizens of Israel. The immediate strengthening plan for the Israel Police, agreed tonight by the Prime Minister, is an unprecedented milestone, expressing trust and strength in the Israel Police. Many years of neglect that has led to many gaps that were exposed in the events of Operation Guardian of the Walls and will enable a response and improvement of operational capabilities. I will continue to strengthen the Israeli police and internal security in order to strengthen the sense of security of all Israeli citizens and the strength of Israeli society."

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said: "This is an important and significant addition to the budget and resources at this time, in which Israeli police officers are physically protecting Israeli citizens from terrorism with an unprecedented deployment throughout the country. Along with the many tasks of the Israel Police in the daily routine in the areas of crime, civil service, road accidents, counterterrorism and many other areas, there are also major challenges in preparing for escalation and emergency scenarios, and with this important intensification we are better prepared for probation. I congratulate the Prime Minister and the Minister of Public Security on formulating the budget summary for a much stronger and more effective police force."