The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has welcomed the confirmation by the US Senate late Wednesday night of Dr. Deborah Lipstadt as the new US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism.

“Dr. Lipstadt is the right envoy at the right time in an era of heightened and worryingly growing antisemitism in the U.S. and across the globe,” Sacha Roytman Dratwa, CEO of CAM said.

“She has always fought antisemitism with clarity, courage and lucidity, calling it out regardless of its source and across the political spectrum with steely determination.

“We look forward to working with Dr. Lipstadt to combat and contain antisemitism which is increasingly making certain spaces unavailable and unwelcoming for Jews, and at a time when the Jewish people, whether collectively or individually, are being used and appropriated for various political and ideological agendas.”

The Combat Antisemitism Movement is a global coalition engaging more than 360,000 people and 440 organizations from a diverse array of religious, political, and cultural backgrounds in the common mission of fighting the world's oldest hatred. CAM act collaboratively to build a better future, free of bigotry, for Jews and all humanity.