Three Jewish residents of Samaria, an adult and two miniors, were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of spray-painting graffiti and vandalizing vehicles in the village of Marda.

Among other things, the suspects spray-painted inscriptions in Hebrew along the lines of "Jewish blood is not cheap." Police and army forces entered the villages to collect evidence.

At a hearing in the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, the detention of two of the suspects was extended until Friday, and another suspect will remain in custody until tomorrow.