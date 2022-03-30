Price Tag"vandalism (archive)
Price Tag"vandalism (archive) Flash 90

Three Jewish residents of Samaria, an adult and two miniors, were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of spray-painting graffiti and vandalizing vehicles in the village of Marda.

Among other things, the suspects spray-painted inscriptions in Hebrew along the lines of "Jewish blood is not cheap." Police and army forces entered the villages to collect evidence.

At a hearing in the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, the detention of two of the suspects was extended until Friday, and another suspect will remain in custody until tomorrow.

