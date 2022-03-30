Bar-Ilan University issued a statement on Wednesday clarifying that Israeli flags can be put up anywhere in the campus after the company managing the university's dormitories sent a letter to students prohibiting the hanging of Israeli flags.

The Electra Group company, which manages the dorms of Bar-Ilan University, sent an email at the end of February to students that prohibited them from hanging Israeli flags in the dorms.

"Here are a number of rules regarding hanging flags and other objects out of the window or room of the apartment," the Electra Group email read. "It is prohibited to hang flags of any kind outside the window (including Israeli flags)."

After the email was reported on by journalist Amir Ettinger from the Srugim news outlet report, student activists from the pro-Israel Im Tirtzu group organized a demonstration on campus and distributed hundreds of flags in the dorms.

Following the outcry, Bar-Ilan University issued a statement assuring students that there is no prohibition on hanging Israeli flags.

"Following the reports of Amir Ettinger, the university administration would like to clarify: Israeli flags can be hung anywhere on campus, including in the dormitories. Bar-Ilan University is proud that Israeli flags have been accompanying its activities throughout the years. The message distributed to residents of the dormitories by the management company was not the opinion of the university administration."

Shai Rosengarten, Im Tirtzu's National Campus Coordinator, welcomed the university's announcement.

"This is an important victory for Zionism," said Rosengarten, "and we are glad that Bar-Ilan University clarified the issue."

"Anyone who views the Israeli flag as a provocation does not understand the essence of our existence here," added Rosengarten.

The Electra Group responded: "These are international dorms where students from different communities and countries live. Our directive that pertains to all flags and symbols is only valid for the dorm area to protect the delicate social fabric in which the students live."