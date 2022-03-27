US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz Sunday afternoon, following meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

During the meeting at the David Citadel Hotel in Jerusalem, Blinken lauded Gantz’s efforts to improve conditions for Palestinian Authority residents and for Gazans.

“Let me just applaud the work that you’ve been doing to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Palestinians, to give them greater opportunity, greater hope,” said Blinken.

“We continue to believe ultimately that it needs to result in a two state solution but in the meantime the work that you’re doing with the Palestinian Authority creates practical improvements in their lives including the announcement today of 20k work permits is vital and we hope it continues.”

The two also discussed the Iron Dome missile defense network and US support to replenish the system with interceptor missiles.

“Part of the reason I am here is to reconfirm, if that were necessary, our absolute commitment to this partnership, to this alliance and especially to Israel’s security,” said Blinken. “You noted the replenishment of Iron Dome and President Biden said he would make sure that that happened, and as you know he signed into law a billion dollars for Iron Dome just a couple of weeks ago. But beyond that, our cooperation and coordination across so many of the major challenges that we face is as good as it’s ever been.”

Gantz offered his thanks to the US for its support in helping Israel maintain the Iron Dome system.

“Your visit during these challenging times shows the great bond between our two countries, which is not just declarative but also in actual deeds. This is yet another opportunity for me to say thank you for the replenishment process that was completed in the United States - I think it’s very important.”